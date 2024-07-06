Saturday, July 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

On Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary, an account of how PM Modi championed his ideals

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 6:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, on his birth anniversary. “Respectful tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his birth anniversary, who made India proud with his strong nationalist views.

His dedication and sacrifice for the motherland will always inspire the citizens of the country,” said the Prime Minister in a post on X. As the nation observes his birth anniversary, here is an account of how PM Modi not only championed his ideals but also realised his dream of ‘One Nation’.

Modi Archive, a popular X handle, on Saturday, shared information on PM Modi steadfastly upholding Mookerjee’s beliefs and ardently pursuing his efforts to unify the country. It accentuates the special tribute paid by PM Modi to the Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder in 2013. It informs that after becoming BJP’s campaign committee chairman for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi led his first rally at the spot where Mookerjee was arrested in 1953.

This event also marked Mookerjee’s ‘Balidan Diwas.’ The public rally was held in Punjab’s Pathankot, the very location where the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder was arrested in 1953 and kept in custody for 45 days. His sudden death in prison stunned the nation, leading to the abolition of the Permit System in J&K, shortly thereafter. Mookerjee, a strong proponent of United India, passed away while fighting for the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the nation.

In 2019, the Modi government actualised Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s vision by revoking Article 370, thereby paving the way for the revocation of its special status. A few months later, on January 1, 2020, the government took another historic step by abolishing the last traces of Jammu and Kashmir’s enforced autonomy, thereby locking Mookerjee’s dream of a fully integrated India. Also, the government ceased operations at the Lakhanpur Toll Plaza in Pathankot, the very site where Mookerjee was arrested, a location signifying the artificial legal barrier between J&K and the rest of India.

IANS

Previous article
FM Sitharaman to present Union Budget on July 23
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

FM Sitharaman to present Union Budget on July 23

New Delhi, July 6: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2024-25 on July 23, Parliamentary...
INTERNATIONAL

Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran’s president

Tehran, July 6: Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's former Health Minister, won the country's 14th presidential election, Iran's election headquarters...
NATIONAL

Former NASA astronaut Steve Lee Smith to headline Kerala AI conclave

Kochi, July 6; Former NASA astronaut and technology executive Steve Lee Smith will be the highlight of the...
NATIONAL

Bengal by-polls: Two of four assembly seats under EC scanner for security reasons

Kolkata, July 6: Two of the four assembly constituencies, Bagdah in North 24 Parganas district and Ranaghat Dakshin...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

FM Sitharaman to present Union Budget on July 23

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 6: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will...

Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran’s president

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, July 6: Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's former Health Minister,...

Former NASA astronaut Steve Lee Smith to headline Kerala AI conclave

NATIONAL 0
Kochi, July 6; Former NASA astronaut and technology executive...
Load more

Popular news

FM Sitharaman to present Union Budget on July 23

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 6: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will...

Masoud Pezeshkian elected Iran’s president

INTERNATIONAL 0
Tehran, July 6: Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran's former Health Minister,...

Former NASA astronaut Steve Lee Smith to headline Kerala AI conclave

NATIONAL 0
Kochi, July 6; Former NASA astronaut and technology executive...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img