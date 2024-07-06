Saturday, July 6, 2024
4 unidentified bodies found in Umplen in EJH

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, July 6: Four unidentified bodies were found on Saturday at Umpleng village in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills (EJH) District. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Umpleng Anti Dacoity Camp of the Meghalaya Police.

East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police (SP) Giri Prasad informed that they had called the Crime Scene Unit from Shillong who will investigate and conduct an inquest following that the bodies will be taken to Jowai Civil Hospital for postmortem.

He added that the bodies were found by labourers early Saturday morning. The place where the bodies were found was in a deserted area of Umpleng village.

The SP said that investigation was on to identify the bodies but confirmed that thebodies are of non-tribal individuals.

On Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary, an account of how PM Modi championed his ideals
Family files murder case after Tura resident found dead in Goalpara rehabilitation centre, ASPF demands justice
