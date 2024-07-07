Sunday, July 7, 2024
NATIONAL

Drug party busted at a pub in Hyderabad

By: Agencies

Hyderabad, July 7 :Police in Hyderabad raided a pub, where drugs were allegedly consumed on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said officials here.

Sleuths of the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB) and the Special Operations Team of Raidurgam Police raided a pub in the Manikonda area following a tip-off that drugs were being consumed.

They picked up about 50 attendees at an Electronic Dance Music party. TGNAB officials checked them using portable drug detection kits. Of them, 24 tested positive for drug consumption.

The DJ was among those who were found to have used drugs. Most of those caught had smoked or consumed Ganja.

Police were trying to identify the main accused in the case. Those arrested will be produced before a magistrate later in the day.

TGNAB has stepped up its drive against drugs in recent times. It has already warned the hotels, pubs and farmhouses that it will take stringent action if drugs were served at their premises.

Last week, TGNAB officials identified 20 students from a business school who were buying narcotics from peddlers. This came to light after police arrested three drug peddlers and eight consumers.

The state has registered 1,982 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in the first half of the calendar year. According to TGNAB, a total of 3,792 accused were arrested and contraband worth Rs 179.3 crore was seized.

It also froze properties worth Rs 47.16 crore of the narco offenders and their henchmen in five cases.

–IANS

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

