Sunday, July 7, 2024
NATIONAL

Six terrorists killed in two ongoing gunfights in J&K’s Kulgam

By: Agencies

Date:

Srinagar, July 7 : At least six terrorists have been killed in the ongoing two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, said officials here.

The officials said that one more body was seen at the Mudergam encounter site on Sunday taking the toll in the two gunfights to six terrorists.

Two soldiers identified as Para commando Lance Naik Pradeep Nain and Hawaldar Raj Kumar of 1 Rashtriya Rifles were martyred in the encounters.

The encounters broke out on Saturday in the Kulgam district’s two villages — Chanigam and Mudergam.

Earlier, the officials said that four terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen, including one commander of the outfit, were killed on Saturday in the ongoing gunfight with the security forces in Chanigam village.

“The operation is still going on in Chanigam village. Drones and other surveillance equipment are in place at both the encounter sites,” officials said.

Both encounters erupted when the security forces started CASO (Cordon &amp; Search Operation) at Mudergam and Chanigam villages following information about the presence of terrorists hiding in these two villages nearly 12 km apart from each other in Kulgam district.

–IANS

