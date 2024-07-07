Centre calls for Quantum Lab proposals to boost local R&D, benefit all citizens

New Delhi, July 7 :The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), which comes under the Ministry of Communications & Information Technology, on Sunday announced a call for Quantum Lab proposals to boost local R&D.

For the proposal titled ‘Quantum Standardisation and Testing Labs’, the DoT has invited submissions from Indian academic institutions or R&D institutions, either individually or in partnership.

The main objective of this initiative is to accelerate research and development in quantum technologies, ensuring the interoperability, reliability, and security of quantum communication systems.

The last date for submission of proposals is August 5.

“These labs will serve as innovation hubs, uniting quantum technology developers, testing equipment manufacturers, and academic researchers to explore and harness the full potential of quantum technologies for the benefit of all citizens,” DoT said.

The initiative, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘Jai Anushandhan’, aims to support research and development in telecom products and technologies that directly enhance the lives of Indian citizens.

As per DoT, Quantum Standardisation and Testing Labs are the objectives of the proposed labs.

The first objective is to establish benchmarks and protocols essential for the seamless integration of quantum communication elements such as quantum key distribution, quantum state analysers, optical fibres, and components into existing and future communication networks.

The second objective is to develop reliable testing facilities to validate quantum concepts, processes, devices, and applications created by Indian industry members, including startups, R&D, and academic institutions.

“These labs aim at easy accessibility to industry, startups, and local telecom stakeholders at a nominal fee, ensuring that the benefits of advanced quantum technologies are available to all,” said DoT.

–IANS