Emma Roberts defends Madame Web amidst criticism

Actor Emma Roberts has stepped forward to defend the superhero movie Madame Web, expressing disappointment at its reception amidst what she described as pervasive internet culture that tends to trivialize creative efforts. The actress spoke candidly about her positive experience working on Madame Web and her admiration for director S.J. Clarkson. “I personally really loved Madame Web. I really enjoyed the movie,” Roberts, shared in an interview with Variety. Reflecting on the backlash faced by the film, she lamented the impact of internet culture on public perception. “If it wasn’t for internet culture and everything being made into a joke, I think that the reception would’ve been different,” Roberts asserted. (ANI)