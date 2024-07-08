Monday, July 8, 2024
Priyanka shares adorable video of Malti humming during The Bluff shoot

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently busy with the shoot of her next film The Bluff, recently dropped a video of Malti Marie humming while she gets ready for the shoot. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka shared glimpses from her time on set and cherished moments with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The video starts with Priyanka inside a car, offering a glimpse of The Bluff sets. Priyanka shared on insta and wrote in the caption that read, “Bits and pieces (hand heart emoji) #thebluff (pirate flag emoji).” (ANI)

