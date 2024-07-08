Monday, July 8, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Govt cites data on job creation to refute Citigroup report on employment in India  

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 8: The government on Monday refuted the Citigroup report that claims sufficient jobs are not being created in India, saying it fails to consider the positive trends and comprehensive data from official sources.

 

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has cited detailed data which are in the public domain to contradict Citigroup’s claim.

 

“The recent research report by Citigroup on Employment in India quoted by some of the print and electronic media, which forecasts that India will struggle to create sufficient employment opportunities even with a seven per cent growth rate, fails to account for the comprehensive and positive employment data available from official sources such as the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and the Reserve Bank of India’s KLEMS data,” an official statement said.

 

The Ministry of Labour and Employment said that it strongly rebuts such reports which do not analyse all official data sources available in the public domain

 

RBI’s KLEMS data indicates that more than 8 crore (80 million) employment opportunities were created from 2017-18 to 2021-22 translating to an average of over 2 crore (20 million) jobs per year, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said.

 

More than 6.2 crore net subscribers Joined EPFO (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) between September 2017 – March 2024 and there has also been a substantial increase in new subscribers joining NPS (National Pension Scheme), it added.

 

The ministry also pointed out that the annual Period Labour Force Survey (PLFS) report depicts an improving trend in the labour market indicators related to (i) Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR), (ii) Worker Population Ratio (WPR) and (iii) Unemployment Rate (UR) for persons of age 15 years and above during 2017-18 to 2022-23. For instance, the WPR i.e. employment has increased from 46.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 56 per cent in 2022-23. Similarly, labour force participation has also increased in the country from 49.8 per cent in 2017-18 to 57.9 per cent in 2022-23. The unemployment rate has declined from 6.0 per cent in 2017-18 to a low of 3.2 per cent in 2022-23.

 

The government is committed to creating a robust and inclusive job market, the statement added. (IANS)

Previous article
PM Modi arrives in Moscow, to meet Russian President in evening
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Emraan Hashmi agrees ‘trolling is a reality’; his advice: ‘take it with a bit of salt’

Shillong, July 8: Actor Emraan Hashmi opened up about the harsh realities of social media, acknowledging that trolling...
SPORTS

India’s T20 World Cup-winning players to get Rs 5 crore each, coaching staff Rs 2.5 cr: Report

Shillong, July 8: A day after India won the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup with a thrilling seven-run...
Economy

Indian economy among the few where investment rates rose between 2015-2023: Report

Shillong, July 8: The Indian economy is among the few in the region where investment rates rose between...
News Alert

PM Modi arrives in Moscow, to meet Russian President in evening

Shillong, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Moscow late Monday afternoon, kicking off a two-day visit...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Emraan Hashmi agrees ‘trolling is a reality’; his advice: ‘take it with a bit of salt’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 8: Actor Emraan Hashmi opened up about...

India’s T20 World Cup-winning players to get Rs 5 crore each, coaching staff Rs 2.5 cr: Report

SPORTS 0
Shillong, July 8: A day after India won the...

Indian economy among the few where investment rates rose between 2015-2023: Report

Economy 0
Shillong, July 8: The Indian economy is among the...
Load more

Popular news

Emraan Hashmi agrees ‘trolling is a reality’; his advice: ‘take it with a bit of salt’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 8: Actor Emraan Hashmi opened up about...

India’s T20 World Cup-winning players to get Rs 5 crore each, coaching staff Rs 2.5 cr: Report

SPORTS 0
Shillong, July 8: A day after India won the...

Indian economy among the few where investment rates rose between 2015-2023: Report

Economy 0
Shillong, July 8: The Indian economy is among the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img