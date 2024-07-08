Monday, July 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Cong will do what it can to restore peace in Manipur, assures Rahul

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, July 8: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited relief camps in Manipur’s Jiribam and Churachandpur districts and interacted with the inmates – people displaced by ethnic violence in the state.

Addressing a media conference in Imphal later, Gandhi expressed concern over “lack of improvement in the situation in the violence-hit state.”, saying, “It’s the third time I have come here since the problem started and it has been a tremendous tragedy. I was expecting some improvement in the situation but I am disappointed to see that the situation is still nowhere near what it should be. I visited the camps and heard the people there, heard their pain.”

Over 200 lives have been lost in the violence since May 3 last year.

Underlining that peace was the need of the hour, the Congress leader said, “Violence is hurting everyone in Manipur. Thousands of families have been harmed, properties have been destroyed, family members have been killed. The state is completely split in two and it is a tragedy for everybody involved.”

He further assured the people of the state that the Congress party would do “whatever it could to restore peace to the state.”

“I want to tell all the people of Manipur, I come here as your brother, I come here as somebody who wants to help you, who wants to work with you to bring back peace in Manipur,” Gandhi said.

“We had a conversation with the Governor and expressed that we would like to help in whatever way we can…we also expressed our displeasure and said that we are not happy with the progress that we see here. I don’t want to further politicise the issue…that is not my intention,” he added.

Previous article
Govt cites data on job creation to refute Citigroup report on employment in India  
Next article
Flood control: Pan-NE water management authority needed, says Rahul
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Will make Rajasthan hub of solar energy production: Energy Minister

Jaipur, July 8 : Rajasthan Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar on Monday said that the state government is promoting...
NATIONAL

Manipur’s apex tribal body urges LoP Rahul for political solution to ethnic strife

Imphal, July 8: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), an apex body of tribals in Manipur, on Monday...
NATIONAL

Saleng assures to look into proper implementation of central schemes  

Tura, July 8: Newly elected Tura MP Saleng A Sangma on Monday assured the people of his commitment...
NATIONAL

Assam flood death toll goes up to 72

Guwahati, July 8:  The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Monday with a population of 18.80 lakh...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Will make Rajasthan hub of solar energy production: Energy Minister

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, July 8 : Rajasthan Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar...

Manipur’s apex tribal body urges LoP Rahul for political solution to ethnic strife

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 8: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF),...

Saleng assures to look into proper implementation of central schemes  

NATIONAL 0
Tura, July 8: Newly elected Tura MP Saleng A...
Load more

Popular news

Will make Rajasthan hub of solar energy production: Energy Minister

NATIONAL 0
Jaipur, July 8 : Rajasthan Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar...

Manipur’s apex tribal body urges LoP Rahul for political solution to ethnic strife

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, July 8: The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF),...

Saleng assures to look into proper implementation of central schemes  

NATIONAL 0
Tura, July 8: Newly elected Tura MP Saleng A...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img