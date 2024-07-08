Monday, July 8, 2024
India-Thailand joint military exercise Maitree 2024 underway

By: From Our Correspondent

Guwahati, July 8: The joint military exercise MAITREE 2024, between the Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army, is currently underway at Tak Province in Thailand. This exercise marks a significant milestone in fostering military cooperation and enhancing operational capabilities of the two nations under the United Nations charter, according to a Defence Press communique

Troops from both contingents have been actively engaged in rigorous training sessions, focusing on counter insurgency and counter terrorism operations in jungle and urban environments. The exercise emphasises the exchange of best practices, with soldiers from India and Thailand sharing and imbibing each other’s expertise.

Physical fitness and combat readiness are at the forefront of the training agenda, with joint activities including martial arts, games and specialised physical training sessions. The Indian Army contingent conducted Yoga sessions for their Thai counterparts, highlighting cultural exchange alongside military cooperation.

Various joint training activities conducted so far include weapon training, rappelling, jungle survival techniques, navigation training, communication exercises, combat first aid, and casualty evacuation drills. These activities are designed to enhance interoperability and mutual understanding between the two armies.

The joint exercise is witnessing enthusiastic participation and growing camaraderie between the Indian and Thai troops. This exercise not only strengthens operational capabilities of troops from both the armies but also deepens the longstanding friendship between the two armed forces.

Exercise MAITREE 2024 will continue till 15 July with additional training activities aimed at further enhancing the operational synergy between the Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army. The exercise underscores the commitment of both nations to collaborate closely in addressing regional security challenges and promoting peace.

Heavy rain brings Mumbai to halt, road & rail traffic hit, schools shut
NCC Inter-Group Band Competition for North Eastern Region held
