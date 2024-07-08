Monday, July 8, 2024
NCC Inter-Group Band Competition for North Eastern Region held

Guwahati, July 8: The North Eastern Region (NER) of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) hosted an exhilarating Inter-Group Band Competition at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati.

This prestigious event was graced by the presence of Maj Gen Gagandeep, Additional Director General, NCC NER, who witnessed the remarkable talent and musical prowess of cadets from various groups, according to a Defence communique.

The competition featured band teams from NCC Group Headquarters in Guwahati, Silchar, Tezpur, and Shillong. These groups showcased their skills in a bid to represent the NCC NER at the Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2025. A total of 174 cadets participated in this event, displaying their dedication, discipline, and musical abilities.

The Silchar Group was represented by cadets from Govt Mizo High School, while the Tezpur Group had participants from Christ Jyoti School. The Shillong Group showcased the talents of cadets from Auxilium Higher Secondary School, and the Guwahati Group was represented by St Francis De Sales Higher Secondary School. Each group brought its unique flavor and tradition of excellence to the competition.

Maj Gen Gagandeep’s visit underscored the importance of such events in fostering camaraderie, teamwork, and excellence among NCC cadets. The competition not only provided a platform for cadets to exhibit their talents but also promoted the spirit of unity and harmony among the youth of the North Eastern Region.

Sarusajai Stadium witnessed this spectacular display of musical talent and supported our young cadets in their journey toward excellence.

Previous article
India-Thailand joint military exercise Maitree 2024 underway
Next article
Hemant Soren govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly
