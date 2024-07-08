Landslide hits traffic on NH-6; 2 trucks collide, none injured

NONGPOH, July 7: A landslide occurred on National Highway 6 (NH-6) near the Umsamlem area in Ri-Bhoi on Sunday, thereby temporarily disrupting traffic. The landslide covered one side of the highway leading to Shillong, resulting in vehicles being rerouted to the other side of the road.

According to reports, Ri-Bhoi traffic police had to direct vehicles onto the lane heading from Shillong to Guwahati due to the obstruction caused by the landslide.

It was also learnt that the temporary traffic arrangement led to a collision between two trucks near the Quinine area. Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, although the vehicles involved sustained damage.

Ri-Bhoi police were quick to manage the situation, ensuring the smooth flow of traffic for the vehicles caught in the affected area.

Additionally, officials from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) arrived on the scene to clear the debris and restore normal traffic conditions.

It was also reported that, apart from the temporary inconvenience, no severe incidents or major damages occurred as a result of the landslide.