Devotees participate in the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in the city on

Sunday. Sanatan Dharmasabha (Harisabha), Laban, Shillong, organised the Rath Yatra. A Rath Puja and Kirtan was also performed along with Bhog distribution

followed by pulling of the chariot (Rath) from Harisabha to Yogamaya Ashram. (ST)