AHAM moves CM to save hoolocks from electrocution

Tura, July 9: The AHAM CEB, Tura on Tuesday sought the intervention of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and urged him to take steps to prevent the accidental electrocution of hoolock gibbons in West Garo Hills district.

In their representation to the Chief Minister, the organization recalled a tragic incident at Gondenggre in which a Western male hoolock gibbon was electrocuted by a 11KV powerline and two other similar incidents that took place in 2021 and 2023.

“To mitigate this perilous situation, we propose the implementation of certain protective measures. Specifically, we recommend securing the high voltage power lines with insulated or coated wires at critical points, and installing protective netting in areas where Gibbons are known to traverse,” the group suggested.

According to the organization, there have been reports of the gibbons being seen recently especially in the vicinity of Gondenggre and Silsotchigre, where a newly formed Gibbon couple is frequently seen navigating near dangerous electrical installations.

“The HURO Programme, with which we closely collaborate, has expressed its willingness to support these initiatives and contribute its expertise towards safeguarding the Gibbons. We believe that with the government’s backing, we can effectively avert further tragedies and ensure the safety of these endangered primates,” the organization said, while urging that action be taken at the earliest.