Water Resources Minister inspects flood-affected schemes in SWGH

Tura, July 9: The Minister for Water Resources, Government of Meghalaya, Comingone Ymbon, conducted an on-site inspection of the flood-affected schemes in South West Garo Hills on Tuesday. He was accompanied by the MLA of Salmanpara, Ian Botham Sangma, and the MLA of Rangsakona, Subir Marak. Key district officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills, Hema Nayak, Superintendent of Police of South West Garo Hills, Vikash Kumar, BDO of Zikzak C&RD Block, Digonto Hajong, and BDO of Betasing C&RD Block, Crystal Ripamchi Sangma, were also present during the visit.

The Minister reviewed several flood-affected schemes, including the Daru Flow Irrigation Project (FIP) at Anangpara, Rongkai FIP at Kalaipara, the land erosion at Purakhasia village along the banks of the river Darong, and Bandoraja FIP. Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Minister Ymbon called for immediate restoration works to be undertaken through State Plan schemes and highlighted the necessity for long-term restoration through Centrally Sponsored Schemes.

Addressing the severe manpower shortage in the Water Resources, Ampati Division, Minister Ymbon urged the department to submit proposals for the creation of necessary posts. Additionally, he highlighted the critical need for an awareness program focused on catchment area protection, given the significant debris flow observed in all the schemes.

Officials from the Water Resources Department present during the visit included A.D. Blah, Chief Engineer, Water Resources, Meghalaya; L. Sooting, Additional Chief Engineer, Water Resources, Meghalaya; M.M. Sangma, Superintending Engineer, Garo Hills Circle, Tura; Silningchi M. Sangma, Executive Engineer, Water Resources, Ampati; W.L. Narry, SDO, Water Resources, Ampati; Lily Siljak Momin, SDO, Water Resources, Barengapara; Khokon Ghosh, JE, Water Resources, Ampati; Raul Chuang N. Sangma, JE, Water Resources, Ampati; and Carnolio Marak, JE, Water Resources, Ampati.

The Minister’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the challenges posed by natural calamities, effective restoration of vital water resources infrastructure and essential infrastructure in the region.