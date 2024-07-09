Tuesday, July 9, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Bodies of three ‘murder victims’ identified

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Khliehriat, July 9:  Three of the four bodies that had been recovered at Umpleng, East Jaintia Hills on July 6, have been identified by relatives, according to a police official.

Those identified included Ravi Rai (23), son of Devi Rai from Elam, Meghalaya ; Nazar Kyndait (33) son of Thilda Kyndait from Dkhiah East and Rajesh Rai (26), son of Maini Kumar Rai of Dharan Sunsari, Koshi Zone, Nepal. Their bodies were handed over to their kin.

The body of the fourth murder victim was lying unidentified at the Civil Hospital here. The Additional SP of Khliehriat, said that no one had come forward to claim the 4th body.

The  four persons were suspected to be murdered by unidentified criminals. Police are trying hard to nab the culprits involved in the murder.

 

