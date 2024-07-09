Tuesday, July 9, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Canada’s dream run faces record-winners Argentina

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Phoenix (US), July 8: The semifinals of the Copa America are set as tied record winners of the tournament Argentina (15 with Uruguay) will be taking on the Canadian side who are making their first ever appearance at the competition.
The defending champions have been on a flying run at the Copa America 2024 campaign. The side has won all four games so far scoring six goals in the process whilst also maintaining the joint-best defensive effort in the league having conceded only one goal.
The only cause for concern for the current World Champions is that their captain, Lionel Messi is yet to score at the tournament. The Inter Miami forward has generated 0.85 expected goals and 1.3 shots on target per game whilst providing one assist so far. Lisandro Martinez the leading goalscorer at the tournament with four to his name.
They struggled in their quarterfinal outing against Ecuador and were once again carried to victory by one of the best penalty specialists the game has ever seen, Emiliano Martinez.
Argentina are the tied record-winners along with other semifinalists. Uruguay as both nations have 15 to their name.
The two sides previously faced each other in the opening game of the tournament, a fixture that Argentina won 2-0 thanks to goals by Julian Alvarez and Martinez.
Canada, on the other hand, are participating at the tournament for the first time and have the chance to script history.
The team could become the second ever non CONMEBOL team to qualify for the finals of the trophy.
Their trip to the finals was full of uncertainty and the 1-0 win over Peru followed by a 0-0 draw against Chile saw them qualify for the quarter-finals where they scraped past Venezuela 4-3 on penalties.
“Argentina will have to be the best match we’ve ever played and it still might not be enough. But, whatever. We’re going to go for it,” said Canadian head coach Jesse March after their win over Venezuela.
Stay grounded, manager Lorenzo urges Colombia
Colombia’s manager Nestor Lorenzo urged his players to remain grounded after the team reached the Copa America semifinals with a 5-0 rout of Panama.
The result means Lorenzo’s men will meet Uruguay in Charlotte on July 10 for a place in the final, reports Xinhua.
“The goal is to win our semifinal because the most important game is always the next one,” Lorenzo said when asked about Colombia’s chances of lifting the continental trophy for only the second time.
The Cafeteros are unbeaten in their past 27 outings dating back almost two and a half years. All but three of those games have been under the command of Lorenzo, who replaced Reinaldo Rueda in June 2022.
“We are confirming the importance of coming to the national team and wearing the shirt,” Lorenzo said. “The players feel great pride in being here and that is very important.”
Lorenzo did not hide his delight at seeing forward Miguel Borja come off the bench against Panama to score his first goal in this Copa America.
Borja had limited playing time here despite having scored 22 goals in 25 games across all competitions for Argentina’s River Plate this year.
“I was happy to give Borja an opportunity and to see him score,” he said. “Irrespective of whether they start or not, our aim is always to see players do well and be successful.” (IANS)

Previous article
Narang to be India’s Chef de Mission; Sindhu to be female flag bearer
Next article
India eves eye better bowling show in final T20I against SA
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Restrict Tests to 6-7 nations; spread game through T20s: Shastri

New Delhi, July 8: Former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri said Test cricket should be restricted...
SPORTS

Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah may skip Sri Lanka ODI series to get rest

New Delhi, July 8: India skipper Rohit Sharma and premier batter Virat Kohli are likely to be rested...
SPORTS

India eves eye better bowling show in final T20I against SA

Chennai, July 8: Desperate to level the three-match series after the second game was washed out, India would...
SPORTS

Narang to be India’s Chef de Mission; Sindhu to be female flag bearer

New Delhi, July 8: London Olympics bronze medallist shooter Gagan Narang on Monday replaced Mary Kom as India’s...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Restrict Tests to 6-7 nations; spread game through T20s: Shastri

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, July 8: Former India cricketer and head...

Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah may skip Sri Lanka ODI series to get rest

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, July 8: India skipper Rohit Sharma and...

India eves eye better bowling show in final T20I against SA

SPORTS 0
Chennai, July 8: Desperate to level the three-match series...
Load more

Popular news

Restrict Tests to 6-7 nations; spread game through T20s: Shastri

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, July 8: Former India cricketer and head...

Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah may skip Sri Lanka ODI series to get rest

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, July 8: India skipper Rohit Sharma and...

India eves eye better bowling show in final T20I against SA

SPORTS 0
Chennai, July 8: Desperate to level the three-match series...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img