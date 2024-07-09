Group moves DGP against non-functional CCTVs

From Our Correspondent

TURA, July 8:The ACHIK from Tura in West Garo Hills has sought the intervention of Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang into the non-functional CCTVs at the Baghmara Court Complex in South Garo Hills.

In its complaint to the DGP, the ACHIK, while referring to a Supreme Court directive, said that although the CCTVs were installed at the court premises, they turned out to be non-functional.

“The installation of the CCTV cameras was intended to enhance security, monitor court proceedings, and maintain law and order. However, the non-functional cameras have compromised the safety and security of the citizens,” it said.

The organisation then appealed to the DGP to investigate the reasons behind the faulty CCTVs, take necessary steps to replace them, and ensure regular maintenance.