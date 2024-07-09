Tuesday, July 9, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Group moves DGP against non-functional CCTVs

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

From Our Correspondent

TURA, July 8:The ACHIK from Tura in West Garo Hills has sought the intervention of Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang into the non-functional CCTVs at the Baghmara Court Complex in South Garo Hills.
In its complaint to the DGP, the ACHIK, while referring to a Supreme Court directive, said that although the CCTVs were installed at the court premises, they turned out to be non-functional.
“The installation of the CCTV cameras was intended to enhance security, monitor court proceedings, and maintain law and order. However, the non-functional cameras have compromised the safety and security of the citizens,” it said.
The organisation then appealed to the DGP to investigate the reasons behind the faulty CCTVs, take necessary steps to replace them, and ensure regular maintenance.

Previous article
Saleng assures proper implementation of schemes
Next article
BJP to contest Gambegre Assembly bypoll
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Metbah ends debate: UDP to remain with MDA govt

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 8: Ending the debate once and for all, the United Democratic Party (UDP) on...
MEGHALAYA

First and longest-serving Bishop of Tura laid to rest

From Our Correspondent TURA, July 8: Thousands bid a tearful adieu to the beloved Bishop who was a pioneer,...
MEGHALAYA

KSU becomes active again on ILP issue, checks non-tribals

Our Bureau SHILLONG/NONGPOH, July 8: Driven by the fear of illegal influx of people, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU)...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC panel submits report on delimitation

READJUSTMENT OF VOTERS IN 29 CONSTITUENCIES By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 8: The KHADC’s Delimitation Committee on Monday submitted its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Metbah ends debate: UDP to remain with MDA govt

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 8: Ending the debate once...

First and longest-serving Bishop of Tura laid to rest

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, July 8: Thousands bid a tearful...

KSU becomes active again on ILP issue, checks non-tribals

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/NONGPOH, July 8: Driven by the fear of...
Load more

Popular news

Metbah ends debate: UDP to remain with MDA govt

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 8: Ending the debate once...

First and longest-serving Bishop of Tura laid to rest

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, July 8: Thousands bid a tearful...

KSU becomes active again on ILP issue, checks non-tribals

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/NONGPOH, July 8: Driven by the fear of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img