Tuesday, July 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Saleng assures proper implementation of schemes

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

From Our Correspondent

TURA, July 8: Newly elected Tura MP Saleng A Sangma assured the people of his commitment to work for the A’chik people, the northeast, and the entire country while at the same time promising to look into the proper implementation of central schemes meant for the region.
He was speaking during a felicitation function held for his victory at Resubelpara in North Garo Hills on Monday.
‘With your help and support, I have been given an important job. I will try to let it not go to waste and try to work for the A’chik people, the northeast, and the entire country. I have taken the same oath in the name of God in the Parliament and I will not go back on it,” he said.
Saleng while assuring that he would personally look into the proper implementation of central schemes, urged the people to apprised him of irregularities and illegalities in their respective areas.
“If anyone is trying to cheat you with BPL houses, JJM scheme, PMGSY tell us before our DISHA meeting. Make a list of all the schemes that are not being implemented. I swear to God, I will do whatever is necessary,” the Tura MP said.
The newly elected MP also thanked the people for having faith in him and voting in his favour to enable his victory in the polls. He expressed special gratitude to former Williamnagar MLA and party colleague, Deborah C Marak for recommending his candidature to the INC high command.

