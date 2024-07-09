KSU becomes active again on ILP issue, checks non-tribals

Our Bureau

SHILLONG/NONGPOH, July 8: Driven by the fear of illegal influx of people, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has become active again on the issue of Inner Line Permit (ILP) and begun checking on non-tribal employees and establishments.

The KSU’s Mawlai and Mawprem circles on Monday carried out checking in the two areas.

KSU leaders claimed that as many as 117 non-tribals were found working in shops and business establishments without labour licenses and EPIC cards.

According to KSU leaders, these people are mostly from Nepal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other states of the country.

The KSU leaders said the drive was carried out due to the government’s delay in implementing the work permit system, MRSSA, and ILP in the state.

A similar drive was carried out at Polo. Several shops were closed down as their owners failed to produce renewed trading license. Shops were closed down also in Demseiniong area.

The checking of licenses and documents in the city comes just two days after the KSU erected their own ILP check gate on the Guwahati-Shillong Road to register their protest against the state government’s alleged reluctance to address the issue of “illegal influx”.

Throughout the day on Saturday, the KSU leaders and members stopped vehicles on NH6 and checked the documents of non-tribals entering the state. Those without valid documents were asked to go back.

The Ri-Bhoi district administration promptly intervened to dismantle the structure, citing the absence of legal authorisation.

Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh Dhanoa said on learning about the unauthorised check gate, an executive magistrate and a police contingent were dispatched to the site. They instructed the removal of the gate which was constructed without any administrative permission.

“The act of setting up the check gate had no legal basis and which is why, it was removed once the magistrate on duty explained the legal position to those involved,” Dhanoa said, adding that no case was registered in connection with the incident.

The SP noted that not everyone entering Meghalaya is an illegal migrant. He highlighted that NH 6 runs through the Ri-Bhoi district, facilitating interstate travel.

However, he acknowledged that illegal migration is a significant concern that cannot be ignored, and efforts are ongoing to curb any related illegal activities.

The check gate was dismantled on the same day it was erected, and the police are maintaining vigil in the area. “Many preventive measures and steps are being taken, which cannot be shared as of now. Once the reports are submitted, appropriate action will be taken,” Dhanoa assured.