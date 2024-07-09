NEET re-test will be based on extent of paper leak effect: SC

NEW DELHI, July 8: Observing that the sanctity of the NEET-UG 2024 has been “breached”, the Supreme Court on Monday said a re-test may be ordered if the entirety of the process is affected and sought details from the National Testing Agency and the CBI including the timing and manner of the paper leak, besides the numbers of wrongdoers, to know the extent of its effect.

The apex court was hearing a set of petitions filed, among others, by a group of ten NEET-UG aspirants from Meghalaya.

“Let us not be in self-denial. Self-denial is only adding to the problem,” a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud told the Centre and the NTA, which conducts the prestigious test, in a string of strongly-worded observations.

“One thing which is very clear is that the leak has taken place. That the sanctity of the exam has been breached is beyond doubt. The question is how widespread is the leak,” said the bench which also comprised Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

Posing a volley of searching queries, the bench said a re-test has to be ordered if the breach in sanctity affects the entirety of the process.

The court said if the sanctity of NEET-UG 2024 is “lost” and if the leak of its question paper has been propagated through social media, then a re-test has to be ordered.