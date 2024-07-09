Tuesday, July 9, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

NEET re-test will be based on extent of paper leak effect: SC

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

NEW DELHI, July 8: Observing that the sanctity of the NEET-UG 2024 has been “breached”, the Supreme Court on Monday said a re-test may be ordered if the entirety of the process is affected and sought details from the National Testing Agency and the CBI including the timing and manner of the paper leak, besides the numbers of wrongdoers, to know the extent of its effect.
The apex court was hearing a set of petitions filed, among others, by a group of ten NEET-UG aspirants from Meghalaya.
“Let us not be in self-denial. Self-denial is only adding to the problem,” a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud told the Centre and the NTA, which conducts the prestigious test, in a string of strongly-worded observations.
“One thing which is very clear is that the leak has taken place. That the sanctity of the exam has been breached is beyond doubt. The question is how widespread is the leak,” said the bench which also comprised Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.
Posing a volley of searching queries, the bench said a re-test has to be ordered if the breach in sanctity affects the entirety of the process.
The court said if the sanctity of NEET-UG 2024 is “lost” and if the leak of its question paper has been propagated through social media, then a re-test has to be ordered.

Previous article
Will make Rajasthan hub of solar energy production: Energy Minister
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Metbah ends debate: UDP to remain with MDA govt

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 8: Ending the debate once and for all, the United Democratic Party (UDP) on...
MEGHALAYA

First and longest-serving Bishop of Tura laid to rest

From Our Correspondent TURA, July 8: Thousands bid a tearful adieu to the beloved Bishop who was a pioneer,...
MEGHALAYA

KSU becomes active again on ILP issue, checks non-tribals

Our Bureau SHILLONG/NONGPOH, July 8: Driven by the fear of illegal influx of people, the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU)...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC panel submits report on delimitation

READJUSTMENT OF VOTERS IN 29 CONSTITUENCIES By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 8: The KHADC’s Delimitation Committee on Monday submitted its...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Metbah ends debate: UDP to remain with MDA govt

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 8: Ending the debate once...

First and longest-serving Bishop of Tura laid to rest

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, July 8: Thousands bid a tearful...

KSU becomes active again on ILP issue, checks non-tribals

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/NONGPOH, July 8: Driven by the fear of...
Load more

Popular news

Metbah ends debate: UDP to remain with MDA govt

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 8: Ending the debate once...

First and longest-serving Bishop of Tura laid to rest

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, July 8: Thousands bid a tearful...

KSU becomes active again on ILP issue, checks non-tribals

MEGHALAYA 0
Our Bureau SHILLONG/NONGPOH, July 8: Driven by the fear of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img