Sunday, July 14, 2024
Assam flood death toll rises to 90; 24 districts remain hit

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Guwahati, July 13: The flood-related death toll in Assam increased to 90 with seven deaths, including five casualties in a boat capsize, reported from Goalpara district, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) informed on Friday evening.

Notably, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the families of the five victims (including a child), who lost their lives in the boat accident in Goalpara, and assured them of all necessary assistance. He also extended financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Friday even as 2406 villages across 24 districts and a population of 1233236 remain affected by the deluge.

A total crop area of 32924.32 hectares have been damaged by the rising floodwaters.

The affected districts include Cachar, Dhubri, Nagaon, Kamrup, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Nalbari, Barpeta, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Goalpara, Jorhat, Morigaon, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Darrang, Majuli, Biswanath, Hailakandi, Bongaigaon, South Salmara, Chirang, Tinsukia and Kamrup (Metro).

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC) bulletin, the Brahmaputra at Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri; Burhidihing at Chenimari (Khowang); Disang at Nanglamuraghat and the Kushiyara at Karimganj were flowing above danger level on Friday morning.

On the other hand, the death toll of animals at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has gone up to 180 (164 of them due to drowning) even as 116 animals have been treated and released in the park.

Only 35 of the 233 camps of the park remain inundated (up to five feet) as on Friday evening, an official report said.

