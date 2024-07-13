Sunday, July 14, 2024
Floods force closure of schools in central Myanmar

By: Agencies

Yangon, July 13: Five basic education schools in Minbu town of central Myanmar’s Magway region have been temporarily closed due to flooding triggered by rising river levels, state-run daily Myanma Alinn reported on Saturday.

The water level of Ayeyarwady River in Minbu town hit the town’s warning mark on Saturday and is expected to rise two more feet in the next day, the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology said on Saturday.

According to the weather agency, the water level of Ayeyarwady River on Saturday reached and exceeded the warning marks in 10 towns in central and northern Myanmar, and Chindwin River’s water level was above the warning marks in seven towns in central and northern Myanmar.

The weather agency has advised residents living near riverbanks and in low-lying areas to take precautionary measures, reported Xinhua news agency. Since the beginning of July, heavy rains have triggered rising water levels in rivers across northern and central Myanmar, displacing over 30,000 people.

In Myanmar, July and August are in the middle of the rainy season and heavy rains are typical during this period.

IANS

Pune police now book probationary IAS officer's parents, 5 others in pistol threat case
North Korea threatens 'unimaginably harsh price' following Seoul-Washington nuclear deterrence pact
