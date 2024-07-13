Sunday, July 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Independent prevails over both NDA, INDIA bloc in Bihar bypoll

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Patna, July 13: Independent candidate, Shankar Singh, has won the bypoll in Bihar’s Rupuali after defeating both NDA and INDIA bloc candidates. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the people of Rupauli have rejected the RJD and Purnia MP Pappu Yadav.

“We accept the decision given by the people of Rupauli. The newly elected independent MLA is close to JD-U. The fight in Rupauli was between the independent and NDA candidates. The people rejected the RJD candidate who was backed by Pappu Yadav,” the Deputy Chief Minister said. RJD candidate Bima Bharti finished in third place.

RJD Spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said that the history of the 2020 Assembly results has been repeated in the 2024 Rupauli by-poll.

“During the 2020 Assembly results, Chirag Paswan’s party contested against Nitish Kumar and JD-U. Shankar Singh was then associated with the Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPRV) and one can understand, who sabotaged the NDA in the bypoll,” said Tiwari.

IANS

Previous article
China issues alerts for mountain torrents
Next article
Want to make Maharashtra a global financial powerhouse, Mumbai fintech capital: PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Want to make Maharashtra a global financial powerhouse, Mumbai fintech capital: PM Modi

Mumbai, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the development projects worth Rs 29,000 crore launched in Mumbai...
NATIONAL

China issues alerts for mountain torrents

Beijing, July 13: China's meteorological and water resources authorities on Saturday evening issued a warning of impending mountain...
NATIONAL

North Korea threatens ‘unimaginably harsh price’ following Seoul-Washington nuclear deterrence pact

Seoul, July 13:  North Korea condemned the joint nuclear deterrence guidelines signed by Seoul and Washington as a...
NATIONAL

Floods force closure of schools in central Myanmar

Yangon, July 13: Five basic education schools in Minbu town of central Myanmar's Magway region have been temporarily...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Want to make Maharashtra a global financial powerhouse, Mumbai fintech capital: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the...

China issues alerts for mountain torrents

NATIONAL 0
Beijing, July 13: China's meteorological and water resources authorities...

North Korea threatens ‘unimaginably harsh price’ following Seoul-Washington nuclear deterrence pact

NATIONAL 0
Seoul, July 13:  North Korea condemned the joint nuclear...
Load more

Popular news

Want to make Maharashtra a global financial powerhouse, Mumbai fintech capital: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the...

China issues alerts for mountain torrents

NATIONAL 0
Beijing, July 13: China's meteorological and water resources authorities...

North Korea threatens ‘unimaginably harsh price’ following Seoul-Washington nuclear deterrence pact

NATIONAL 0
Seoul, July 13:  North Korea condemned the joint nuclear...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img