China issues alerts for mountain torrents

Beijing, July 13: China’s meteorological and water resources authorities on Saturday evening issued a warning of impending mountain torrents in some regions. According to an orange alert issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration, mountain torrents are expected to occur in parts of Sichuan and Yunnan between 8 pm Saturday to 8 pm Sunday.

The two departments also issued a yellow alert for mountain torrents in parts of Xinjiang, reports Xinhua news agency. Localities have been advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warnings, prepare for possible evacuations, and implement other risk-mitigation measures.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

IANS