National Nuggets

Council polls: Mahayuti wins 9; MVA bags 2

MUMBAI, July 21: The ruling Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra on Friday won all the nine seats it contested in the biennial elections to 11 seats for the state legislative council.In the results announced in the evening for the polls conducted earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five seats, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP bagged two each.From the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Milind Narvekar, close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Congress candidate Pradnya Satav won the elections.Peasants and Workers’ Party candidate Jayant Patil, who was supported by NCP (SP), lost the polls.The election was necessitated as 11 members of the legislative council (MLCs) are completing their six-year term on July 27. The 288-member legislative assembly was the electoral college for the polls and its current strength is 274. (PTI)

MP Amritpal Singh’s brother held in drug case

JALANDHAR, July 12: Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s brother Harpreet Singh has been apprehended by Jalandhar police in a drug case, a senior police official said on Friday.Harpreet Singh was nabbed along with another accomplice, identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Luv, by police on Thursday, the official said.Four grams of ICE drug was recovered from him during checking of the car in which the duo was travelling, he said.The official said that Harpreet Singh is aged between 30-35 and “was into some dispatching work in transport”. Amritpal Singh is currently lodged in a prison in Assam’s Dibrugarh district for offences under the National Security Act (NSA). Recently, he was flown to Delhi on a four-day custody parole for taking oath as a Lok Sabha member. (PTI)