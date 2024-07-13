National Nuggets

Saturday, July 13, 2024
Council polls: Mahayuti wins 9; MVA bags 2
MUMBAI, July 21: The ruling Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra on Friday won all the nine seats it contested in the biennial elections to 11 seats for the state legislative council.In the results announced in the evening for the polls conducted earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won five seats, while Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP bagged two each.From the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Milind Narvekar, close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Congress candidate Pradnya Satav won the elections.Peasants and Workers’ Party candidate Jayant Patil, who was supported by NCP (SP), lost the polls.The election was necessitated as 11 members of the legislative council (MLCs) are completing their six-year term on July 27. The 288-member legislative assembly was the electoral college for the polls and its current strength is 274. (PTI)

MP Amritpal Singh’s brother held in drug case
JALANDHAR, July 12: Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s brother Harpreet Singh has been apprehended by Jalandhar police in a drug case, a senior police official said on Friday.Harpreet Singh was nabbed along with another accomplice, identified as Lovepreet Singh alias Luv, by police on Thursday, the official said.Four grams of ICE drug was recovered from him during checking of the car in which the duo was travelling, he said.The official said that Harpreet Singh is aged between 30-35 and “was into some dispatching work in transport”. Amritpal Singh is currently lodged in a prison in Assam’s Dibrugarh district for offences under the National Security Act (NSA). Recently, he was flown to Delhi on a four-day custody parole for taking oath as a Lok Sabha member. (PTI)

NATIONAL

Centre approves IIT Bombay’s research proposal for sustainable maritime practices

New Delhi, July 13: The government on Saturday approved a research proposal by the Indian Institute of Technology...
NATIONAL

Calcutta HC’s Justice Amrita Sinha now to hear teachers’ recruitment cases

Kolkata, July 13: Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha from now onwards will be hearing...
NATIONAL

India has potential to become world’s 2nd largest economy by 2031: RBI Dy Governor

Mumbai, July 13: Given the country’s innate strengths, it is possible to imagine India striking out into the...
INTERNATIONAL

Did Rahul Gandhi and Kamala Harris speak over phone? US V-P’s office debunks ‘lies’

New Delhi, July 13:  United States Vice President Kamala Harris and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok...

