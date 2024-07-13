Saturday, July 13, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Did Rahul Gandhi and Kamala Harris speak over phone? US V-P’s office debunks ‘lies’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 13:  United States Vice President Kamala Harris and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had a telephonic conversation on Thursday evening, some reports said while social media saw strong buzz over Rahul’s interaction with the US V-P of Indian descent, widely seen as a possible candidate in the upcoming Presidential elections if Biden pulls out.

Though US President Joe Biden has put his foot down and vowed to defeat the Republican challenger in ensuing polls, there is clamour within the Democrats for a ‘change of guard’ owing to the former’s age.

As reports of a telephonic conversation surfaced between Rahul Gandhi and Kamala Harris, a couple of Congress supporters and loyalists expressed joy over the party MP’s growing international stature while some others claimed that it was a courtesy call from the US Vice-President on Rahul becoming Leader of Opposition (LoP).

However, the fake claim stands debunked now. The office of US V-P has denied any such phone conversation and termed the news as ‘inaccurate’, confirmed a senior US-based scribe.

“This news is inaccurate as per the office of the US Vice President. Kamala Harris has not spoken with Rahul Gandhi,” he said in a tweet. Though social media was abuzz about Rahul-Kamala’s telephonic conversation, Congress handles didn’t either confirm or deny the news.

However, the deliberate projection of Rahul’s ‘significance’ in US presidential polls by certain social media accounts, with a noted affinity for the party, raises questions about the spread of fake news and also calls for a mechanism to contain it.

According to a New York Times report, Indian-origin Kamala Harris is actively considering the prospects of running for the top position and is also discussing the possible names of those who can be her running mate.

IANS

Previous article
National Nuggets
Next article
India has potential to become world’s 2nd largest economy by 2031: RBI Dy Governor
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Centre approves IIT Bombay’s research proposal for sustainable maritime practices

New Delhi, July 13: The government on Saturday approved a research proposal by the Indian Institute of Technology...
NATIONAL

Calcutta HC’s Justice Amrita Sinha now to hear teachers’ recruitment cases

Kolkata, July 13: Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha from now onwards will be hearing...
NATIONAL

India has potential to become world’s 2nd largest economy by 2031: RBI Dy Governor

Mumbai, July 13: Given the country’s innate strengths, it is possible to imagine India striking out into the...
SPORTS

You’ve inspired generations with your game: Sachin

New Delhi, July 12: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a special farewell note for retiring England pacer James...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Centre approves IIT Bombay’s research proposal for sustainable maritime practices

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 13: The government on Saturday approved...

Calcutta HC’s Justice Amrita Sinha now to hear teachers’ recruitment cases

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 13: Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of...

India has potential to become world’s 2nd largest economy by 2031: RBI Dy Governor

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 13: Given the country’s innate strengths, it...
Load more

Popular news

Centre approves IIT Bombay’s research proposal for sustainable maritime practices

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 13: The government on Saturday approved...

Calcutta HC’s Justice Amrita Sinha now to hear teachers’ recruitment cases

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 13: Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of...

India has potential to become world’s 2nd largest economy by 2031: RBI Dy Governor

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 13: Given the country’s innate strengths, it...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img