Saturday, July 13, 2024
SPORTS

You’ve inspired generations with your game: Sachin

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 12: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a special farewell note for retiring England pacer James Anderson on Friday, paying tributes to the speedster for his more than two-decade-long Test career and said he has inspired generations with his game.
Anderson retired from international cricket following England’s emphatic innings and 114 runs win against West Indies in the first Test.
“Hey, Jimmy! You’ve bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell. Here’s a little wish as you bid goodbye. It has been a joy to watch you bowl — with that action, speed, accuracy, swing, and fitness. You’ve inspired generations with your game,” Tendulkar wrote on X, formerly Twitter. (PTI)

Anderson hangs HIS boots
