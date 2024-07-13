Saturday, July 13, 2024
SPORTS

Anderson hangs HIS boots

By: Agencies

Date:

London, July 12: Veteran fast-bowler James Anderson bowed out of international cricket on a high as England thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Day 3 of the first Test at the iconic Lord’s here on Friday. In his 188th and last Test before retiring from international duties for England, Anderson ended his tally at 704 wickets, the most taken by any fast bowler, in the format’s history and four behind the late Shane Warne.
Debutant pacer Gus Atkinson ended his game with wonderful match figures of 12-106 as England took a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series. It might have been 705 scalps for Anderson if he held onto a return catch from Gudakesh Motie in the 44th over when West Indies were nine down in the second innings.
After walking out to a guard of honour from both teams ahead of the West Indies resuming on 79-6 and trailing by 171 runs, Anderson had Joshua Da Silva (9) nicking behind to set the tone for England’s crushing win.Atkinson bounced out Alzarri Joseph (8), castled Shamar Joseph (3), and had Jayden Seales (8) holing out to deep square-leg to end with 5-61, as the match got over, so as Anderson’s 21-year Test career.
Anderson received another guard of honour from both England and West Indies players, as he signed off from international cricket on a high after contributing to a Test win for the hosts. He will now take up a fast-bowling mentor role for England’s rest of the Test summer. The win at the Lord’s was just England’s fourth in this cycle of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle as they sit with 33 points and a points percentage of 25%. They are level on points percentage with South Africa and Bangladesh in the bottom half of the standings.
After signing off from international cricket on a high as England thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs, veteran fast bowler James Anderson reflected on his 21-year Test career Test, saying playing for the side is the best job in the world and that he was grateful to do it for a long time.
“Obviously this morning was quite emotional with the two teams lined up and the reaction from the crowd was pretty special. I’m still trying to hold back tears now. I’m just really proud. Playing for 21 years is an incredible effort, especially for a fast bowler.”
“So I’m just happy I’ve made it this far and lucky enough to stay injury-free for pretty much throughout my career. Playing for England is the best job in the world so I’ve been privileged to be able to do it for a long time,” said Anderson to broadcasters Sky Sports Cricket after the match ended. (IANS)

