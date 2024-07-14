Sunday, July 14, 2024
NATIONAL

Goa Assembly's monsoon session to begin from Monday

By: Agencies

Date:

Panaji, July 14 : Monsoon session of Goa Legislative Assembly will begin from July 15 and will conclude on August 7.

The budget session of the Goa Legislative Assembly was held between February 2 to 10.

In the past, Opposition parties attacked the BJP government for curtailing the days of Assembly session. However, this session will be for 18 business days.

The opposition may question the BJP government over issues like Smart City work, alleged corruption in Kala Academy renovation, the law and order situation, and the National Games among others.

Goa Forward Party (GFP) recently demanded an audit of the renovated Kala Academy building after rainwater leaked into the main auditorium, while the programme was going on and has warned to raise the issue in the forthcoming Assembly session.

GFP MLA Vijai Sardesai has filed around 504 LAQs and has said that he will raise all the issues concerning people of the state.

He held ‘janta darbars’ in 10 of 12 talukas of the state and listened to the issues raised by people.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao had also convened a meeting of Opposition MLAs, including GFP and AAP and had planned a strategy to grill the government.

To tackle the Opposition, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also held meetings with his Cabinet colleagues, BJP MLAs and other five MLAs supporting his government to discuss the Assembly business.

–IANS

