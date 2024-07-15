Monday, July 15, 2024
Hyderabad’s Hussain Sagar Lake almost full after heavy rains

By: Agencies

Date:

Hyderabad, July 15: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has alerted people in low-lying areas as it started releasing water from Hussain Sagar Lake following huge inflows as a result of heavy rains last night.

As the water level in the lake in the heart of the city nearly touched the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 514 meters on Monday, GHMC officials opened the two gates to release water through discharge channels.

The municipal authorities have alerted people living in low-lying areas along the discharge channels. The lake has been receiving copious inflows through various storm water drains which join it due to incessant rains. The water level in the lake rose due to heavy inflows through Kukatpally, Banjara and Balkapur nallas.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, GHMC Commissioner Amrapalli, Director of Enforcement, Vigilance &amp; Disaster Management, GHMC, A. V. Ranganath were monitoring the water level and the discharge. Meanwhile, Principal Secretary, of Municipal Administration, Dana Kishore held teleconferences with officials of GHMC, Enforcement &amp; Vigilance and Disaster Management and asked them to remain alert in view of the forecast of more rains.

The Principal Secretary asked officials to make sure that citizens do not face any hardships. He directed the departments to coordinate with the Traffic Police to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad and the surroundings on Sunday night, inundating roads and low-lying areas.

Water logging at several places brought traffic to a halt. A car and a few two-wheelers were seen getting washed away in flood water at Krishna Nagar in Yousufguda. In the Ramnagar area in Musheerabad, some local youth showed exemplary courage to save the lives of four persons caught in a car submerged in flood waters.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains in Hyderabad and some other districts in Telangana. The officials have asked people to take precautions in view of the orange alert issued by the met office.

IANS

