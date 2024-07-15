Differently abled students from EKH, Ri-Bhoi feted

SHILLONG, July 14: Differently abled students from East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts were felicitated and provided with financial support in recognition of their performance in academics and in national as well as international-level para-armwrestling championship 2024, representing various schools.

According to a statement here, the students were felicitated during a programme at State Convention Centre, Shillong, on Saturday.

Organised by South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai in collaboration with the Raid Laban Sports Social and Cultural Organisation, the programme was attended by representatives from various schools, colleges, Dorbar Shnongs, Village Councils, NGOs from the constituency, and parents and teachers of the differently abled students.

During the programme, Sanbor and the members of the organisation resolved to continue rendering support to the differently abled students.

On the occasion, the MLA provided financial support as well as sports materials and gift hampers among the students of Fernando Speech and Hearing Centre, Ri-Bhoi; Bethany Society School, Laitumkhrah; Jyoti Sroat School, Laitumkarh; and Lumparing Vidyapith Secondary School, Shillong.

The students who were felicitated include Prisca Pyngrope, Skhemlang Lyngdoh Nonglait, Aisilda Thabah, Syrpailin Wahlang, Novenius Royki Dkhar and Ankita Das.