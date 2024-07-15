Monday, July 15, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Differently abled students from EKH, Ri-Bhoi feted

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, July 14: Differently abled students from East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts were felicitated and provided with financial support in recognition of their performance in academics and in national as well as international-level para-armwrestling championship 2024, representing various schools.
According to a statement here, the students were felicitated during a programme at State Convention Centre, Shillong, on Saturday.
Organised by South Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai in collaboration with the Raid Laban Sports Social and Cultural Organisation, the programme was attended by representatives from various schools, colleges, Dorbar Shnongs, Village Councils, NGOs from the constituency, and parents and teachers of the differently abled students.
During the programme, Sanbor and the members of the organisation resolved to continue rendering support to the differently abled students.
On the occasion, the MLA provided financial support as well as sports materials and gift hampers among the students of Fernando Speech and Hearing Centre, Ri-Bhoi; Bethany Society School, Laitumkhrah; Jyoti Sroat School, Laitumkarh; and Lumparing Vidyapith Secondary School, Shillong.
The students who were felicitated include Prisca Pyngrope, Skhemlang Lyngdoh Nonglait, Aisilda Thabah, Syrpailin Wahlang, Novenius Royki Dkhar and Ankita Das.

Previous article
Trio in police net after drug bust
Next article
KHADC advances codification of traditional laws
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KHADC advances codification of traditional laws

SHILLONG, July 14: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is actively working to codify the laws of...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

NSA Doval trying to salvage bilateral strategic partnership from us wrath

PM Modi leaves India-us ties at a Moscow crossroad By Sushil Kutty BJP leader Narendra Modi in his first term...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Gerrymandering in Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council

By H H Mohrmen The delimitation of constituencies to elect the Members of District Councils (MDC) to the Jaintia...
MEGHALAYA

Trio in police net after drug bust

TURA, July 14: Cracking down on drug menace, South West Garo Hills police on Saturday arrested three persons...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KHADC advances codification of traditional laws

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 14: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...

NSA Doval trying to salvage bilateral strategic partnership from us wrath

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
PM Modi leaves India-us ties at a Moscow crossroad By...

Gerrymandering in Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By H H Mohrmen The delimitation of constituencies to elect...
Load more

Popular news

KHADC advances codification of traditional laws

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 14: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...

NSA Doval trying to salvage bilateral strategic partnership from us wrath

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
PM Modi leaves India-us ties at a Moscow crossroad By...

Gerrymandering in Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By H H Mohrmen The delimitation of constituencies to elect...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img