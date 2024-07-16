Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Azad expresses concern on rising militancy in Jammu region

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 16: Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad, on Tuesday, expressed concern on the rising militancy in Jammu region, as he extended condolences to the families of soldiers killed in the encounter at Doda.

 

 

“Very sad to hear that 4 soldiers, including one Captain of Indian Army were killed in Doda. The rise of militancy in Jammu province is deeply concerning,” Azad expressed, taking to X.

 

“The government must take serious measures to erode militancy. Every human life is precious, and the enemies of peace must be dealt with. My condolences to the families of the martyrs and my prayers for peace,” he added.

 

Five security personnel including four army soldiers and a policeman have been killed in action in an ongoing encounter that started between terrorists and security forces in Desa forest in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Monday evening. (IANS)

Yogi government suspends IAS officer on corruption charges
Army officer among four soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Doda
