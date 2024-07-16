Tuesday, July 16, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Army officer among four soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in J&K’s Doda

Jammu, July 16: Four army personnel, including an officer, who were critically injured during a nocturnal gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials earlier said that five security personnel, including an army officer and a policeman, were critically injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a forest area in Doda during the night intervening July 15 and July 16.

Of them, all four army personnel succumbed to injuries while the policeman is battling for life.

“The encounter had started after the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police launched a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) at Dhari Gate Urarbagi in Desa forest area around 7.45 p.m. yesterday (Monday). Four army personnel, including an officer, and a policeman were injured in the exchange of fire which initially lasted for over 20 minutes,” officials said.

“The operation against the terrorists is going on in the area,” they added. Doda is one of those heavily forested hilly districts of Jammu division where terrorists are believed to be operating on a hit-and-run strategy.

IANS

Previous article
Azad expresses concern on rising militancy in Jammu region
Next article
‘We will avenge death of our soldiers’: L-G Manoj Sinha
