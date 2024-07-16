Tuesday, July 16, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Himachal Dy CM assures operators to reduce taxes on tourist vehicles

Shimla, July 16: To end the deadlock among cab unions of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, a delegation of the Himachal and Punjab Taxi Operator Union on Tuesday called on Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who assured redressal of issues, comprising relief from taxes imposed on tourist vehicles.

A delegation of various Punjab Taxi Operator Unions, led by President Keval Krishan, met Agnihotri here to discuss pressing issues and demands faced by them. Krishan highlighted the ongoing rift among the taxi unions of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and urged for an immediate resolution to maintain harmony among taxi operators in both states.

He also urged the Deputy Chief Minister to consider providing relief from taxes imposed on tourist vehicles and to ensure the provision of necessary facilities and safety measures for taxi operators.

The Deputy Chief Minister heard concerns and demands presented by the delegation. He emphasised the importance of maintaining brotherhood among taxi operators and assured the government was committed to supporting the taxi industry and improving the working conditions for operators. He also assured the unions that their genuine demands would be addressed on a priority and steps would be taken to resolve the issues swiftly.

IANS

