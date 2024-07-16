Tuesday, July 16, 2024
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Man stuck inside lift for 2 days, rescued
Thiruvananthapuram, July 15: A 59-year-old man was stuck in a lift at the Government Medical College Hospital in the Kerala capital for two days, but the officials responsible for its operation were unaware of the situation until Monday morning, prompting the authorities to initiate disciplinary action against them for their alleged lapses. Ulloor resident Ravindran Nair, a patient who came for a medical check up, had been stuck inside the lift of the OP Block of the government medical college here since Saturday and was rescued by an operator who had arrived for routine work, police said. (PTI)

Bus torched after man killed in accident
Medininagar, July 15: Tensions flared in Jharkhand’s Palamu district after a fatal collision between a bus and an auto-rickshaw resulted in the death of a person on Monday. Om Prakash Viswakarma (34) was killed on the spot and two others injured in the accident on Medininagar-Panki road, Lesliganj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar Jha said. Following the incident, enraged villagers gathered at the scene and set the bus on fire after evacuating the passengers. They also assaulted the driver, who was later admitted to a local hospital for treatment, police added. (PTI)

50k flower pots to welcome WHC delegates
New Delhi, July 15: The New Delhi Municipal Council will be putting up 50,000 flower pots on the Sardar Patel Marg to Bharat Mandapam stretch to welcome delegates coming here to attend the World Heritage Committee later this month, a civic body member said on Monday. The 46th session of the World Heritage Committee is scheduled to be held for the first time in India between July 21 and July 31. (PTI)

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren calls on PM
New Delhi, July 15: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, days after he took charge of the post again. Positing a picture on X from his meeting with the prime minister, Soren said the meeting was a “courtesy call”. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president had resigned as the chief minister before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. After spending around five months in prison, he secured bail and became chief minister again on July 4. (PTI)

‘Centre mulling restriction of govt schemes on couples with over 2 kids’
