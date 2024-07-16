Two troops among 10 killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, July 16: Two soldiers, five civilians and three terrorists were killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an army statement said on Tuesday.

The Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistani army, said that a group of terrorists attacked a rural health center in the Kirri Shamozai area of Dera Ismail Khan district of the province.

The terrorist opened indiscriminate fire on the health center’s staff, killing five innocent people, including two female health workers, two children and a watchman, the ISPR statement said, according to Xinhua news agency.

It added that the security forces nearby were immediately mobilized for clearance operation, and in the ensuing fire exchange, the army personnel effectively engaged the terrorists, killing three terrorists on the spot.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, two soldiers also lost their lives, the ISPR said, adding that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate other terrorists found in the area. The military said that the perpetrators of the heinous and cowardly act targeting innocent civilians, especially women and children, will be brought to justice.

IANS