Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Assam minister reviews progress of AMRUT water supply projects

By: Special Correspondent

Guwahati, July 17: Assam housing and urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal on Wednesday reviewed the urban water supply projects implemented across various cities in the state under the AMRUT 1.0 and AMRUT 2.0 schemes.

During the review, Singhal directed the contractors to schedule pipe-laying activities during the non-monsoon seasons, emphasising the importance of minimising disruptions to public life.

He stressed the need for contractors to engage with residents and public representatives proactively, ensuring their cooperation before commencing road excavation for pipe laying.

The minister also mandated that road restoration works following pipe laying must be completed within a time-frame of seven to 10 days.

In addition, he instructed the managing director of AMRUT to develop a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for contractors to streamline project execution and ensure adherence to quality standards.

The meeting, held at Janata Bhawan, brought together key departmental officials and contractors engaged in these vital initiatives.

Under AMRUT 1.0 scheme, water supply projects are currently underway in three cities: Nagaon, Dibrugarh, and Silchar, with project cost amounting to Rs 238.33 crore, Rs 193.93 crore, and Rs 177.47 crore respectively.

Under AMRUT 2.0 scheme, 24 towns have been selected for water supply schemes, with work orders already issued in 13 towns. The towns include Tangla, Dhekiajuli, North Lakhimpur, Bihpuria, Tezpur (Phase I), Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Lakhipur (Cachar), Silchar (Phase II), Bilasipara, Rangia and Margherita.

Additionally, 11 other water supply schemes, such as Tangla (Phase II), Biswanath Chariali, Hojai, Sonari, Sivasagar, Maa Kamakhya, Amguri, Lanka, Haflong, Lumding (Phase I) and Lumding (Phase II), are in the initial stages of implementation.

Singhal further urged engineers and project stakeholders to embrace new technologies for effective implementation of the urban development initiatives.

