Wednesday, July 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Nongpoh traffic police resort to inspection of autorickshaw taxis

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nongpoh, July 17: The traffic police of Nongpoh Police Station along with the Nongpoh Region Auto Owners and Drivers Association (NRAODA), Nongpoh Unit on Monday, conducted an inspection of autorickshaw taxis today. This follows numerous complaints against autorickshaw drivers in the area.

Speaking to the media, F Lyngdoh, President of NRAODA, stated that for the past many years, the Nongpoh Unit has urged the association’s central leadership to improve the welfare of autorickshaw drivers and ensure passenger safety. However, it is unfortunate that the leadership has been inactive all these years.

F Lyngdoh explained that the public’s complaints against autorickshaw drivers mainly concern reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving without proper licenses, underage drivers, and even instances involving drivers in kidnapping activities.

He added that the association, in cooperation with the traffic police of Nongpoh police station, is conducting this inspection not to create conflict among autorickshaw drivers but to ensure public safety and foster better relationships among the drivers.

J.K. Phawa, Sub-Inspector of the Nongpoh traffic police, said that today’s crackdown also aimed to raise public awareness about the importance of having proper licenses and documentation while driving and the necessity of wearing helmets for two-wheeler riders. He noted that failing to adhere to these government regulations often leads to accidents and other unfortunate incidents.

The officer further informed that numerous autorickshaw drivers were found without proper licenses and documentation, and many two-wheeler riders were not wearing helmets. The traffic police had to issue fines as a warning to prevent future violations.

Previous article
Assam minister reviews progress of AMRUT water supply projects
Next article
World’s youngest professor to visit USTM, ERDF institutions on August 13 to 15
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam Cong political affairs committee meet held in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 17: The political affairs committee meeting of the Assam Congress was held here on Wednesday with...
NATIONAL

Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by CBI

New Delhi, July 17: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a plea filed by...
INTERNATIONAL

King Charles III unveils Labour government’s priorities for UK

London, July 17: The United Kingdom's King Charles III on Wednesday set out the new Labour government's legislative...
MEGHALAYA

World’s youngest professor to visit USTM, ERDF institutions on August 13 to 15

Guwahati, July 17:   The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) is proud to announce a landmark visit...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam Cong political affairs committee meet held in Guwahati

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 17: The political affairs committee meeting of...

Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by CBI

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: The Delhi High Court on...

King Charles III unveils Labour government’s priorities for UK

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, July 17: The United Kingdom's King Charles III...
Load more

Popular news

Assam Cong political affairs committee meet held in Guwahati

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 17: The political affairs committee meeting of...

Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest by CBI

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 17: The Delhi High Court on...

King Charles III unveils Labour government’s priorities for UK

INTERNATIONAL 0
London, July 17: The United Kingdom's King Charles III...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img