Nongpoh traffic police resort to inspection of autorickshaw taxis

Nongpoh, July 17: The traffic police of Nongpoh Police Station along with the Nongpoh Region Auto Owners and Drivers Association (NRAODA), Nongpoh Unit on Monday, conducted an inspection of autorickshaw taxis today. This follows numerous complaints against autorickshaw drivers in the area.

Speaking to the media, F Lyngdoh, President of NRAODA, stated that for the past many years, the Nongpoh Unit has urged the association’s central leadership to improve the welfare of autorickshaw drivers and ensure passenger safety. However, it is unfortunate that the leadership has been inactive all these years.

F Lyngdoh explained that the public’s complaints against autorickshaw drivers mainly concern reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving without proper licenses, underage drivers, and even instances involving drivers in kidnapping activities.

He added that the association, in cooperation with the traffic police of Nongpoh police station, is conducting this inspection not to create conflict among autorickshaw drivers but to ensure public safety and foster better relationships among the drivers.

J.K. Phawa, Sub-Inspector of the Nongpoh traffic police, said that today’s crackdown also aimed to raise public awareness about the importance of having proper licenses and documentation while driving and the necessity of wearing helmets for two-wheeler riders. He noted that failing to adhere to these government regulations often leads to accidents and other unfortunate incidents.

The officer further informed that numerous autorickshaw drivers were found without proper licenses and documentation, and many two-wheeler riders were not wearing helmets. The traffic police had to issue fines as a warning to prevent future violations.