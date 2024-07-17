India-Mongolia military exercise ends in Umroi

SHILLONG, July 16: The 16th edition of the India-Mongolia joint military exercise, Nomadic Elephant, concluded after 14 days of training and collaboration. The closing ceremony took place at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, on Tuesday.

The Indian contingent, comprising 45 personnel, was represented by a battalion of Sikkim Scouts along with personnel from other arms and services. On the other hand, the Mongolian contingent was represented by personnel from 150 Quick Reaction Force Battalion of the Mongolian Army.

The valedictory event was attended by Chief of General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, Maj Gen Ganbyamba Sunrev, and Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla of the Trishakti Corps.

As the ceremony unfolded, both sides engaged in a meaningful dialogue about future joint operations.

Following the ceremony, the Indian contingent showcased their advanced capabilities through a spectacular display of cutting-edge weapons and equipment.

Troops from both the countries held interactions, sharing experiences and insights, further strengthening the bonds formed during the training.

The event culminated with remarks that underscored the importance of unity in addressing global challenges.