Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Leaders recall Garo martyrs

By: From Our Correspondent

TURA, July 16: Wreaths were placed at Lower Babupara, Cenotaph, Tura, on Tuesday by dignitaries as a mark of respect and honour for Garo martyrs on the 106th anniversary of Garo Labour Corps Day, which is commemorated every year since 1919.
Organised by the Tura Municipal Board (TMB), the programme was attended by West Garo Hills Additional Deputy Commissioner Dolrich BG Momin as the chief guest.
Others who were part of the programme include West Garo Hills Deputy Superintendent of Police WM Momin, Tura Municipal Board Chairman JD Sangma, Nokma Council, Tura, president Skylance G Momin, senior citizens, TMB staff, et al.
Addressing the gathering, the ADC highlighted the significance of the 69th Garo Labour Corps Day and their contribution as recruits of the 69th Garo Labour Corps in France during the First World War.
It may be mentioned that this day is remembered to mark the safe arrival of the members of the Corps and in fond memory of those who died and performed noble works as recruits of the 69th Garo Labour Corps in France during the World War I.
As a mark of respect and remembrances of these recruits, the Garo Labour Corps Day was observed in a befitting manner with dignitaries laying floral wreaths on the cenotaph at Babupara along with salutation and prayers in honour of the departed souls.
Two minutes of silence was also observed in memory of the departed souls.

India-Mongolia military exercise ends in Umroi
Truck collides with van on NH-6; 1 hurt
