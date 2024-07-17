Awareness prog on laws for women, children protection

NONGPOH, July 16: Bridging the gap between legal institution and underprivileged in the community in relations to their rights and justice, the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) of Ri-Bhoi, under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) conducted a legal awareness programme at Thadnongiaw village on Tuesday.

During the awareness campaign, the local residents of Thadnongiaw were sensitised on various laws enacted to protect children and women including ‘Protection of children from sexual offences Act, 2012’, ‘Juvenile Justice (Care and protection of children) Act 2015’, ‘Protection of women from domestic violence Act, 2005’ and maintenance and ‘Free Legal Aids Services.

Advocate-cum-Legal Aid Counsel, DSLA, A Syiemlieh, enlightened the listeners about the POCSO Act and its punishment to anyone who has violated, committed and/or assaulted children below 18 years of age.

She also said that child marriage will also amount to crime under POCSO Act. Moreover, she also enlightened about Juvenile Justice Act 2015 the Act that safeguards the rights of children in need of care and protection. Para-legal lawyer, One Stop Centre, M Rapsang, spoke on Domestic Violence Act, 2005, enacted to protect women from any actual abuse, threat abuse, harassment etc.

Furthermore, the resource persons enlightened the public on the vital role of District Legal Service Authority for the underprivileged, especially for providing free legal aid counsel for those who cannot appoint or afford legal representative to represent in any court of law for their right and justice.