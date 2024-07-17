Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Vicky Kaushal reveals his father was once suicidal as he couldn’t find a job

Mumbai, July 17: Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, who is gearing up for his upcoming comedy film ‘Bad Newz’, has revealed that his father, the action choreographer Sham Kaushal was once suicidal.

Vicky shared that his father did an MA in English literature and wasn’t able to find a job in his native town in Punjab despite having a degree. This was during the 1970s when the cultural and political landscape of India was changing.

He told Raj Shamani, “My grandfather had a grocery store in Punjab in a village. My father was jobless despite having an MA degree. He was very sad because of all of this. Once, he was sitting at a bus station with his friend and had a few drinks. My father then told his friend, ‘Main suicide kar lunga’ (I’ll commit suicide). My grandfather was petrified on hearing this.”

The actor further mentioned that his father’s friend was coming to Mumbai and his father tagged along with him. “My father was like, ‘I can do any job in Mumbai, even if it means mopping floors because the family wouldn’t get to know about it’.

My father had a very struggling time during his youth. He is also a part of this industry, he is an action director. But then, it’s a very insecure place, you worry about the next project while you’re working on the current one.”

Vicky said that when he finished his engineering and got the offer letter from a company, his family was very happy that someone in the family would have a proper 9 to 5 job with yearly vacation and Diwali holidays. But, they didn’t know that destiny had other plans as both the Kaushal brothers, Vicky and Sunny ended up in the profession of acting.

IANS

