When Tom Cruise ‘completely knocked’ out Rob Lowe

Actor Rob Lowe has revealed that Hollywood star and "competitive" Tom Cruise, with whom he starred in the 1983 crime thriller 'The Outsiders', knocked him out during an impromptu session of sparring, a form of training common to many combat sports including kickboxing.

“The next I knew, I woke up – I was coming to, on the floor,” Lowe said.

The revelation came as Lowe was asked on a recent episode of the ‘Rich Eisen Show’ for a memory working alongside the Mission: Impossible star, reports mirror.co.uk

Lowe told the host Cruise was living at actor-filmmaker Emilio Estevez’s house at the time. He explained how the Hollywood icon loved to work out and the pair would be “like running bros.”

However, he added their boxing efforts saw him seeing other kind of stars.

“He’s so competitive that we used to box in the hallway of the hotel we were staying at during Outsiders. So much testosterone. We’re 18-year-old guys stuck on location. So we would have headgear, and we’d have mouthpieces in, but we would legitimately spar,” said Lowe

He said that Cruise was “jacked” at the time, comparing his co-star’s physique to his own “pipe cleaner arms.”

He managed to land a clean shot on Cruise, but that was the last he remembered.

“I rang his bell, and the next I knew, I woke up — I was coming to, on the floor. And he, like, completely knocked me out.”

Cruise brushed off the incident, saying “that’s the stuff we did” before saying: “That’s what guys do. Like Fight Club.” (IANS)