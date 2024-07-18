Thursday, July 18, 2024
MEGHALAYANews AlertSPORTS

Sangma hails Durand Cup organizing committee for bringing tournament to Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, July 18: In a bid to put Shillong on the football map of the country, the city is gearing up to host the oldest football tournament for the very first time, the Durand Cup.

The three magnificent Trophies of the 133rd Indian Oil Durand Cup reached the city of Shillong and were displayed at a grand ceremony at the U Soso Tham Auditorium in Secretariat Hills, in the presence Chief Minister of the State, Conrad K. Sangma.

Sangma hailed the efforts of the Durand Cup Organizing Committee in bringing about this historic moment for the State, which would put Shillong on the football map of the country.

The three trophies will tour the city and the surrounding districts, starting from the venue in the presence of Sangma, Air Marshal SP Dharkar,Air Officer Commanding in Chief Eastern Air Command, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik,General Officer Commanding 101Area, Maj Gen Rajesh A Moghe, VSM Vice Chairman Durand Cup Organising Committee and a number of senior military and  civil officials. The three trophies were flagged off on July 10th for a nationwide tour by the Hon’ble President of India Droupadi Murmu from the national capital.

“Football turf in J N Stadium is worldclass’
77 pc Indian startups now invest in AI, small cities brimming with tech skill pool
