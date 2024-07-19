Ex MSCW leader condemns trolling of women activist in social media

Tura, July 19: Former Vice Chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW), Gamchi Timre R Marak has condemned the trolling of a women activist from Tura as well as other women in general, by social media users of late, and has urged all those indulging in the activity to desist immediately.

The condemnation by the former MSCW leader comes after a leader of a women’s organization from Tura, became the subject of trolling for social media users, for her comments in a Garo Talk show on live TV. Mothers of Williamnagar town comprising the Mothers’ Union and Mothers’ Federation held a meeting at Marak’s residence in the town on Thursday where they unanimously ‘categorically condemned the rampant use of vulgar language to troll the senior women and all other women in general’.

“We, being mothers ourselves of our families, society, clans etc and being custodians of clans and territories have viewed the disrespect meted out within the community very strongly and are aggrieved by it. It is requested to all genders to kindly deal with each other with respect, dignity and acceptable decorum,” Marak stated, on behalf of the two women’s bodies.

Marak also requested those creating content on ‘reels’ and uploading them in the social media to kindly maintain decency in consideration for elders as well as for children to be able to emulate good practices.

“Indecent and inappropriate contents reflect the moral degradation of the society and all are requested to deviate from it,” Marak added.