National Nuggets

Security forces foils infiltration bid in J&K, kill two terrorists

Srinagar, July 18: Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, officials said. The officials said security forces had received intelligence inputs about the terrorists’ attempts to infiltrate into the Valley along the LoC in the Keran sector of the north Kashmir district. The alert security forces noticed the movement of the terrorists and challenged them. Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. (PTI)

Influencer dies after falling into gorge while making reel

Mumbai, July 18: Aanvi Kamdar, a chartered accountant who worked with global IT/technology consulting firm Deloitte, died after slipping into a 300-foot deep gorge while attempting to make an Instagram Reel. A well-known travel influencer with nearly 2,69,000 followers on Instagram, Aanvi was on an outing with seven friends at the Kumbhe waterfall in Mangao in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. According to reports, she was making a reel of the scenic surroundings when she slipped headlong into the gorge. It took a team of 56 rescuers to retrieve her body because she couldn’t be spotted initially. (IANS)

Woman jumps off metro station, dies

New Delhi, July 18: A 45-year-old woman died after she jumped off an elevated metro station onto the road below in west Delhi on Thursday afternoon, police said. The victim was reportedly suffering from depression, the police said citing her husband. According to the CCTV footage retrieved by the police, the woman was seen entering the Uttam Nagar West Metro Station and going upstairs, a senior police officer said. “She found a place where no other passenger or metro official was around and then kept her phone aside. She then climbed the railing and jumped from there,” the officer added. (PTI)

Skeleton found during renovation of old building

Kolkata, July 18: A human skeleton was found during the renovation of an old building in south Kolkata’s Kasba area on Thursday, police said. The identity or the sex of the skeleton is yet to be established, they said. “The skeleton was found by the construction workers inside a room at the old building. Nobody was living in that building. The skeleton was sent for examination to ascertain its identity.” (PTI)