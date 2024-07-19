Friday, July 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Security forces foils infiltration bid in J&K, kill two terrorists
Srinagar, July 18: Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, officials said. The officials said security forces had received intelligence inputs about the terrorists’ attempts to infiltrate into the Valley along the LoC in the Keran sector of the north Kashmir district. The alert security forces noticed the movement of the terrorists and challenged them. Two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. (PTI)

Influencer dies after falling into gorge while making reel
Mumbai, July 18: Aanvi Kamdar, a chartered accountant who worked with global IT/technology consulting firm Deloitte, died after slipping into a 300-foot deep gorge while attempting to make an Instagram Reel. A well-known travel influencer with nearly 2,69,000 followers on Instagram, Aanvi was on an outing with seven friends at the Kumbhe waterfall in Mangao in Maharashtra’s Raigad district. According to reports, she was making a reel of the scenic surroundings when she slipped headlong into the gorge. It took a team of 56 rescuers to retrieve her body because she couldn’t be spotted initially. (IANS)

Woman jumps off metro station, dies
New Delhi, July 18: A 45-year-old woman died after she jumped off an elevated metro station onto the road below in west Delhi on Thursday afternoon, police said. The victim was reportedly suffering from depression, the police said citing her husband. According to the CCTV footage retrieved by the police, the woman was seen entering the Uttam Nagar West Metro Station and going upstairs, a senior police officer said. “She found a place where no other passenger or metro official was around and then kept her phone aside. She then climbed the railing and jumped from there,” the officer added. (PTI)

Skeleton found during renovation of old building
Kolkata, July 18: A human skeleton was found during the renovation of an old building in south Kolkata’s Kasba area on Thursday, police said. The identity or the sex of the skeleton is yet to be established, they said. “The skeleton was found by the construction workers inside a room at the old building. Nobody was living in that building. The skeleton was sent for examination to ascertain its identity.” (PTI)

Previous article
Two Indian coal mines among world’s five largest mines
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Argentina’s vice-president defends Enzo Fernandez

BUENOS AIRES, July 18: Argentina’s vice-president Victoria Villarruel defended forward Enzo Fernandez and the national football team as...
SPORTS

Organisers hopeful JN Stadium will be ready for Durand Cup

SHILLONG, July 18: The prestigious Durand Cup is being organised for the first time in the state, even...
SALANTINI JANERA

Turao, NESLET Centre-ko songchina GSMC dabia

SHILLONG: Turao, State Level Eligiblility Test (SLET) Centre-B-ko kulichina gita Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) CEC, H.Q. Tura-ni...
SPORTS

Lionel Messi asked to apologize for Argentina players’ racist chants

LONDON, July 18: Lionel Messi faced calls to apologize for racist chants made by Argentina’s players after they...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Argentina’s vice-president defends Enzo Fernandez

SPORTS 0
BUENOS AIRES, July 18: Argentina’s vice-president Victoria Villarruel defended...

Organisers hopeful JN Stadium will be ready for Durand Cup

SPORTS 0
SHILLONG, July 18: The prestigious Durand Cup is being...

Turao, NESLET Centre-ko songchina GSMC dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Turao, State Level Eligiblility Test (SLET) Centre-B-ko kulichina...
Load more

Popular news

Argentina’s vice-president defends Enzo Fernandez

SPORTS 0
BUENOS AIRES, July 18: Argentina’s vice-president Victoria Villarruel defended...

Organisers hopeful JN Stadium will be ready for Durand Cup

SPORTS 0
SHILLONG, July 18: The prestigious Durand Cup is being...

Turao, NESLET Centre-ko songchina GSMC dabia

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Turao, State Level Eligiblility Test (SLET) Centre-B-ko kulichina...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img