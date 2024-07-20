Saturday, July 20, 2024
Forest field staff undergo training on solar fence operation to tackle HEC

Guwahati, July 20: Forest field staff from all the ranges of Goalpara Forest Division in Assam have been provided hands on training on installation process, operation and functioning of solar-powered fence that is used as a tool for human elephant conflict (HEC) mitigation in order to facilitate coexistence.

A resource team of Aaranyak conducted a day-long training workshop which was attended by about 50 frontline forest staff from all the six ranges – Goalpara Sadar, Rangjuli, Krishnai, Lakhipur, Protection Range and Consolidation Range — under Goalpara Forest Division.

The workshop was a composition of class-room sensitisation and practical training outside the classroom on handling of all the components of the composite of a solar-power fence, functions of all the components and the procedure of operation of  a solar-power fence to achieve maximum effectiveness.

The workshop organised at Habraghat College, Krishnai in Goalpara district by research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak in collaboration with Goalpara Forest Division was inaugurated by the Principal of the college Mantu Das in presence of Forest Range Officers Shibani Doley and Dharmendra Das.

Senior conservation biologist of Aaranyak Dr Alolika Sinha explained on the various dimensions of human-elephant conflict (HEC) and different tools and strategies adopted to mitigate the problem to facilitate coexistence.

Dr Sinha also talked about Aaranyak’s experience of  working with the grass root community in mitigating HEC and  underscored the key role played by the forest personnel in the community-centric HEC mitigation efforts.

Aaranyak’s expert in solar-power fence installation and operation Anjan Baruah explained through a lucid presentation on various types of solar fences used for HEC mitigation and operation methodologies in detail by explaining functioning of every major and minor components of a solar-powered fence.

Later undertaking a practical session on solar fence operations and functioning, Anjan Baruah taught the participating forest field staff on role and importance of every component of a solar fence. He also allowed the participants to try installing and operationalising a solar-powered fence to provide them hands-on experience.

Aaranyak publicity secretary B S Bora earlier set the workshop rolling by flagging Aaranyak’s 35 years long efforts to aid conservation of biodiversity in the region by complementing efforts of Forest Department and working with the community on the ground.

Aaranyak staff Swapan Das highlighted the importance of setting up close rapport with community members by forest field staff for achieving goals of HEC mitigation while Anjan Baruah and Dr Alolika Sinha explained the procedure to help community members in claiming compensation for crop damages due to HEC. Aaranyak staff Ripunjoy Nath, Nipul Chakma and Pankaj Das put up sincere efforts to make the workshop possible.

The workshop ended with a question  and answer session as well as discussion between the forest officials/field staff and the resource team of Aaranyak on various aspects covered in the training workshop and lessons learnt.

Aaranyak and Goalpara Forest Division has been working closely in implementing a HEC mitigation programme under the division through community participation by adopting Aaranyak’s hitherto successful model of low-cost, single-strand solar-powered fence supported by angular posts.

Goalpara district of Assam bordering Garo Hills region of Meghalaya is a hotspot of human wild elephant conflict that causes several deaths of human as well as elephants every year.

