Saturday, July 20, 2024
External Affairs Minister to deliver 1st ‘K Subrahmanyam Lecture’ at USTM

By: Agencies

Guwahati, July 20: A delegation of six members, led by Dr. Rejaul Karim Laskar, Director of the Centre for Advanced International Studies (CAIS) at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), recently met with India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, at his office in South Block, New Delhi, on July 15.

The delegation extended an invitation to Dr. Jaishankar to deliver the inaugural ‘K Subrahmanyam Lecture’ on the topic ‘Act East Policy and its Positive Impact on the Economic Development of North East India.’

In addition to Dr. Laskar, the delegation included Amb. Pankaj Saran (Former Indian Ambassador to Russia), Amb. Freddy Svane (Ambassador of Denmark to India), Amb. Federico Salas Lotfe (Ambassador of Mexico to India), Amb. Anil Trigunayat (Former Ambassador of India to Jordan), and Guillermo Chávez Conejo (Head of Political, Press & Concurrencies Affairs, Embassy of Mexico to India). The meeting lasted approximately thirty minutes.

During the meeting, Dr. Jaishankar elaborated on the principles and objectives underpinning the Modi Government’s foreign policy. Dr. Laskar presented an invitation letter from Prof. GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, inviting Dr. Jaishankar to deliver the first ‘K Subrahmanyam Lecture’ at USTM, organized by the Centre for Advanced International Studies. The External Affairs Minister graciously accepted the invitation.

