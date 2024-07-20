Sunday, July 21, 2024
Pune road rage: Motorist assaults woman with 2 kids on scooter

Pune, July 20:  In a brutal instance of road rage, a woman riding with two small kids on a scooter was assaulted here on Saturday by a motorist who was attempting to overtake her, the police said.

The incident occurred on the Pashan-Baner Link Road when an elderly motorist was speeding behind her for almost 2 km, desperately trying to overtake. The woman, narrating the entire incident in a social media video, said that she moved to give him way when he suddenly sped in the front, took a left and blocked her two-wheeler.

He got down in an angry mood, rushed up to her, pulled her hair and hit her on the face, leaving her with a bleeding nose, even as a crowd gathered there. The woman is identified as Jerlyn D’Silva, a digital content creator, and the man’s identity is not yet known.

When contacted, an official of the Chaturshringi Police Station said that the victim had been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment while the motorist was detained pending the formal complaint formalities. The incident sparked a furore on social media, coming exactly two months after a 17-year-old minor boy was involved in an alleged drunken hit-and-run accident in his Porsche car which left two persons dead.

Last Tuesday, the city was rocked by another drunken driving incident when a politician’s son, Saurabh Bandu Gaikwad, rammed his SUV into a poultry truck on the Mundhwa-Manjari Road, leaving the driver and his assistant grievously injured. The son of a former Nationalist Congress Party (SP) municipal corporator, Bandu Gaikwad, Saurabh had fled from the spot in his Tata Harrier SUV, but was later traced and booked by the police.

IANS

Pune court extends Manorama Khedkar's police custody by 2 days
Union Minister Jitin Prasada's car meets with accident in Pilibhit
