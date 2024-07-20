Pune road rage: Motorist assaults woman with 2 kids on scooter

Pune, July 20: In a brutal instance of road rage, a woman riding with two small kids on a scooter was assaulted here on Saturday by a motorist who was attempting to overtake her, the police said.

The incident occurred on the Pashan-Baner Link Road when an elderly motorist was speeding behind her for almost 2 km, desperately trying to overtake. The woman, narrating the entire incident in a social media video, said that she moved to give him way when he suddenly sped in the front, took a left and blocked her two-wheeler.

He got down in an angry mood, rushed up to her, pulled her hair and hit her on the face, leaving her with a bleeding nose, even as a crowd gathered there. The woman is identified as Jerlyn D’Silva, a digital content creator, and the man’s identity is not yet known.

When contacted, an official of the Chaturshringi Police Station said that the victim had been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment while the motorist was detained pending the formal complaint formalities. The incident sparked a furore on social media, coming exactly two months after a 17-year-old minor boy was involved in an alleged drunken hit-and-run accident in his Porsche car which left two persons dead.

Last Tuesday, the city was rocked by another drunken driving incident when a politician’s son, Saurabh Bandu Gaikwad, rammed his SUV into a poultry truck on the Mundhwa-Manjari Road, leaving the driver and his assistant grievously injured. The son of a former Nationalist Congress Party (SP) municipal corporator, Bandu Gaikwad, Saurabh had fled from the spot in his Tata Harrier SUV, but was later traced and booked by the police.

IANS